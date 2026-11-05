undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Amazon Practically Gives Away Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Shower Speaker by Anker in an Early Black Friday Deal
By Brittany Vincent,2 days ago
Soundcore’s Select 4 Go Bluetooth Shower Speaker takes your music into the shower, around the pool, and across trails using its waterproof design. The speaker has an IP67 rating, so it can withstand being fully submerged in 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes, and it also floats if it falls into a pool or lake. The Select 4 Go offers 20 hours of playback for endless music throughout the day. It also has a built-in loop strap, so you can attach the Select 4 Go to a shower rod, a backpack, or even a bike.