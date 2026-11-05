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Spanish Tapas Chain 100 Montaditos Eyes Hollywood Boulevard Spot
By Carlos Mendez,2 days ago
1935 Hollywood Blvd. — Approximate Site of Proposed Restaurant. A Spanish tapas chain known for its bite-sized sandwiches is setting its sights on Hollywood Boulevard. Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation records show 100 Montaditos is planning a new restaurant at 1935 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood, Florida 33020, adding another South Florida outpost to its expanding regional lineup.
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