undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Movie Nerd Report: 1st weekend of November screenings in Northeast Ohio
By Mike Wendt,2 days ago
After an eventful October, November is here and we are moving towards award season! Here is your #movienerdreport !. The Greater Cleveland Film Commission (aka my employer) will be having their annual fundraiser titled “Behind The Camera” on Friday at the Cleveland History Center (10825 East Blvd, Cleveland 44106). New York Times best-selling author and film historian Scott Eyman will be the featured guest as he will discuss Ohio’s role in the birth of the motion picture industry and WKYC’s Betsy Kling will be moderator. Proceeds benefit the film commission’s “Reel Education, Real Jobs, For All” workforce training programs.