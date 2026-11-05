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Breville Makes Thanksgiving Prep Easier With Its 13-Function Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro at a Record Low
By Brittany Vincent,3 days ago
The Breville BOV900BSS Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro has 13 different cooking functions, including air frying, roasting, and dehydrating, and it uses a high-tech heating system called Element iQ. This technology uses 5 separate quartz heating units that smart algorithms control independently to deliver heat precisely to the areas of the food that need it. A two-speed super convection fan also enhances cooking by circulating heated air throughout the oven. With its spacious interior, big enough for a 14-pound turkey, a 13-inch pizza, or 9 slices of toast, the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is ideal if you’re looking for versatility.