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Halloween on Linden
By photos by Robin Karlsson,3 days ago
Ghouls and goblins roamed Carpinteria’s streets once again this year for the Downtown Trick-or-Treat, which was held on Friday, Oct. 30. The annual event was organized by the city’s Downtown T Business Advisory Board, and local merchants participated by passing out candy. Hundreds of Carpinteria’s youth donned their Halloween best for the event, with costumes ranging from popular television and movie characters to animals, bugs and even inanimate objects.