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How to win, how to lose: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears week 9 game preview
By Will Walsh,2 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers week 9 game preview. Anyone watch Monday Night Football? Wow, the Bears look good. Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, and their Chicago Bears seem like they are on a collision course for a deep playoff run in 2026. So yes, the Bears are hot— Steaming, but so are the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is coming off two-straight wins, three of their last four and has seemingly found their new formula for offensive success. Will those good vibes and momentum carry over into the Chicago night on Sunday Night Football?