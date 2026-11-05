undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cristiano Ronaldo set for special Portugal farewell as federation confirms tribute plans: When could it take place?
By Martina Alcheva,3 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international career has reached its conclusion, but Portugal’s greatest soccer figure is unlikely to disappear from the national team’s story without one final celebration. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has confirmed plans to organize a special tribute, allowing fans to honor the captain whose achievements transformed the country’s soccer history.