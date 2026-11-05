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Six Greek-American House Members Win Reelection in 2026 Midterms
By the Cosmos Philly Staff,2 days ago
Six Greek-American members of the U.S. House of Representatives won reelection in the November 3 midterm elections, with four Republicans and two Democrats retaining seats across four states. The races have been called, although the results remain unofficial pending certification. Florida accounted for three victories. Republican Gus Bilirakis defeated Democrat...