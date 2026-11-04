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The Museum Family: Three Generations of NHMU Volunteers
3 days ago
When Lucy Myers was 10 years old, she dipped her toe into volunteering by playing with trash. Not at a landfill, but rather at the Natural History Museum of Utah: Her Girl Scout troop helped construct an art mobile made from garbage. Fourteen years later, Lucy returned to the Museum as a volunteer, this time creating basket mounts for the Museum's upcoming We Carry Stories exhibit.