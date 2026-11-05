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Montana FWP accepting applications for $4.4 million in recreation grants
By NBC Montana Staff,3 days ago
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will begin accepting applications Nov. 16 for five grant programs supporting recreational trails, off-highway vehicle opportunities and public shooting ranges across the state. The programs have a combined $4.4 million in anticipated funding available for projects involving trail construction, maintenance, improvements...