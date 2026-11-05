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Police arrest suspect linked to killing of Crystal Pier security guard
By City News Service,3 days ago
A 49-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing an unarmed security guard on duty at Crystal Pier was behind bars Wednesday. Brian Mathew McColley was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Cedar Street in El Cajon by detectives with the San Diego Police Department's Special Investigations Unit on suspicion of fatally shooting 31-year-old Aberto Quiroz-Arreola, according to the San Diego Police Department.
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