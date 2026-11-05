undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FWP seeks tips after mule deer buck shot near Hamilton
By NBC Montana Staff,3 days ago
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens are asking for the public's help investigating the shooting of a mule deer buck southeast of Hamilton. According to FWP, two adult men in a silver pickup truck with a matching topper shot and killed the deer around 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, on Two Bear Forest Service Road near Sleeping Child Road in Hunting District 270.