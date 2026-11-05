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Rocori High School soccer player hurt in crash near Rice
2 days ago
(Cold Spring, MN) -- A Rocori High School soccer standout remains hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in central Minnesota. Junior midfielder Juan Cortez was hurt early Sunday morning when the car he was riding in ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle east of Rice. The impact threw Cortez from the car. Rocori coach Chris Stavros says teammates, other schools and the community have rallied around the teenager and his family. A fundraiser raised more than 21-thousand dollars in less than 24 hours to help cover travel, food and other expenses while Cortez receives treatment.
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