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Key Connecticut election results: Governor, state legislature and more
2 days ago
Connecticut saw a big blue wave across the already very blue state Tuesday night. The race at the top of the ticket went as many polls predicted: Gov. Ned Lamont won a historic third-term, beating out Republican challenger state Sen. Ryan Fazio. All five of the U.S. Representatives relected were Democrats (four of them incumbents) and Lamont's team of constitutional officers won handily in their races.