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From Firefighting to Foresight: How HTM Leaders and Technicians Win When They Can See Ahead
3 days ago
Presenter: Derek Hills, Director, Product Management, at PartsSource. Explore the operational and financial costs of reactive medical equipment maintenance, including emergency repairs, downtime, expedited shipping, compliance gaps, and delays in patient care. Learn why real-time asset visibility alone is insufficient and how coordination, workflow integration, and parts availability turn alerts...