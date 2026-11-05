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Meetings tonight over controversial proposal to close Charlestown High School
By Monica Madeja,3 days ago
Boston Public Schools is facing scrutiny amid a controversial proposal that includes closing Charlestown High School. Students and parents are pushing back and expressing their frustration ahead of two meetings Thursday night -- a virtual BPS meeting and an in-person neighborhood council meeting. BPS is proposing to close two high...
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