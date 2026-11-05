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Austin defeats DuBois 3-0 to advance to semis
By Josh Magnotta josh@tiogapublishing.com,2 days ago
The Austin Lady Panthers won their eighth straight game and made history by defeating DuBois Central Catholic 3-0 in front of a raucous crowd of supports on Thursday, Oct. 29. “The gym was electric, I’ve never seen it like that,” said head coach Pam Terrette. “The support that we’ve had from the community has been amazing. We’ve broken records in the amount of people in the audience coming to watch these girls. It’s been great for the whole community, not just our school.”
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