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Cristiano Rolando retires from Portugal national team after 23-year international career
By TALES AZZONI AP Sports Writer,3 days ago
How many major titles did Portugal win during Ronaldo's career?. Cristiano Ronaldo won't play for Portugal anymore, ending on Thursday a career that spanned six World Cups and included a European title and the men's all-time international scoring record. His announcement marked the end of a lauded career that began...