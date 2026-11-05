undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Watch live: NASA installs final roll-out solar array on International Space Station in spacewalk
By Ryan Kennedy,2 days ago
Astronauts are executing a seven-hour spacewalk to deploy the final roll-out solar wing, capping a multi-year power overhaul that boosts orbital generation capacity from 160 kW to approximately 215 kW. NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk are completing U.S. Spacewalk 101 to install and deploy...