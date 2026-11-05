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C64 Ultimate Heads to Physical Stores Across Europe and Beyond
By architeg,2 days ago
The C64 Ultimate is leaving online-only sales behind as Commodore partners with Colby to bring its retro computer to retail shelves. There’s something oddly satisfying about seeing a classic computer return to an actual store shelf. The C64 Ultimate has already attracted attention online, but Commodore now wants shoppers to encounter it the old-fashioned way: while wandering through a real electronics aisle, probably when they were only supposed to be buying a cable.