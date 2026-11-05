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Areas of Davie and Plantation still flooded after 3 days of torrential downpours
By Olivia DiVentiMarisela BurgosZach OliveriIsabella Fernandez de CuetoMatthew Garcia,3 days ago
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of Davie and Plantation are still feeling the effects of heavy rainfall that began on Monday night, as neighborhoods, parking lots and streets remain flooded. Thursday morning, 7News cameras captured knee-high water in the parking lot of the Shenandoah Square shopping plaza, located off State...
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