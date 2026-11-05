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The Latest: Alaskans wait for more votes in US Senate and governor’s races
3 days ago
Alaskans are awaiting results from key races on the general election ballot, including a bitterly fought U.S. Senate campaign and an open gubernatorial seat. Alaskans are awaiting more results from key races on the general election ballot, including a bitterly fought U.S. Senate campaign and an open seat for governor. A ballot measure seeking to repeal Alaska’s unique system of open primaries and ranked vote general elections was also too early to call.