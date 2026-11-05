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European Air Travel Disrupted Again by Dozens of Vexatious Bomb Hoaxes Against Flights
By Oliver JJ Lane,3 days ago
European air traffic has again been targeted by a rash of apparently false bomb threats, with several flights again diverted, grounded, and searched. A flight from Dublin to Rome was escorted by a fighter jet to a French military base over an alleged threat and over a dozen other flights across Europe were subjected to bomb scares as another wave of malicious disruption hits airlines. While no link between the apparently coordinated bomb threats has yet been proven, it is the second time this week that flights have been targeted with bomb hoaxes just this week, with at least eight flights hit on Tuesday.