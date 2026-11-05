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COIN Price Prediction: Mixed signals keep $151 in a fragile range
By James Ding,2 days ago
The reported data separates two different references to COIN. The analyst updates concern Coinbase Global shares (NASDAQ: COIN), while the technical and derivatives data come from Binance Futures contract pricing and positioning for COIN. That distinction matters because the contract price of $151.11, reported by Binance Futures, should not be treated as the same quote as the underlying equity.