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Representative Sheehan Partners With Local Leaders For “Share The Warmth” Winter Donation Drive
3 days ago
State Representative Patrick Sheehan (R-Mokena) is partnering with local community leaders to help veterans and seniors stay warm this winter through the “Share the Warmth” Winter Donation Drive. The initiative is collecting new blankets, socks, and other essential items through November 26. Sheehan is joining Orland Township Supervisor...