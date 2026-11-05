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Blue Yonder Launches AI-Native Order Management to Help Retailers and Distributors Protect Sales and Lower Fulfillment Costs
By INSIGHTS,3 days ago
AI-driven decisions across a connected order lifecycle; enhanced purpose-built order management for B2B wholesale and distribution. Blue Yonder, the AI company for supply chain, launched its AI-native Order Management Solution as part of its Cognitive Solutions portfolio. It unifies every stage of an order, from the first delivery promise through fulfillment, customer service and returns. This helps retailers and distributors capture more revenue, lower fulfillment costs and keep their commitments to customers, even when priorities change.