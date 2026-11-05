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Autonomy Adds Volkswagen ID.4 EVs to California Subscription Fleet
By Christian Hinton,2 days ago
Autonomy has added Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicles to its subscription lineup through the Autonomy app. The vehicles are available immediately in California, with additional Volkswagen models expected in other markets. “Consumers increasingly want an easier, more transparent way of getting a vehicle,” said Fred Weick, chief executive officer, Autonomy. “With...