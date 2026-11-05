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Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party 2026 Annual Passholder Shirt and Pin Revealed
By WDWMAGIC Staff,2 days ago
Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party 2026 Annual Passholder shirt and pin feature Mickey and Minnie in green and gold, sold only at the Emporium on party nights. Disney has shared a first look at the Annual Passholder merchandise for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party 2026. This year's Passholder-exclusive items are a long-sleeve T-shirt and a collectible pin, both sold at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.