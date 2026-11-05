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Litchfield Opera House Upcoming Events
By Published by KLFD,2 days ago
A couple of events are coming up next week at the Litchfield Opera House. There’s a chili lunch on Veteran’s Day and then the annual Craft and Bake Sale on November 14th. Connie Lies says the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic will be serving several kinds of chili on November 11th from 11-to-1 at the Litchfield Opera House. She says the cost is $10 per person, but veterans will eat for free.