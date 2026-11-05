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Better Meat Co targets large-scale production in India in Q2, 2027 amid brutal mycoprotein shakeout
By Elaine Watson,2 days ago
The Better Meat Co, now doing business as BMC Ingredients, expects to begin commercial-scale production of its mycelium ingredients with a partner in India in Q2, 2027 after completing three 100,000-liter fermentation runs and securing its first seven-figure supply contract. The California-based startup, which initially developed ingredients from Neurospora crassa...