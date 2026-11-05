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Jain Indian American Amish Shah wins Arizona house race, makes Congressional history
By Shubhangi Chowdhury,3 days ago
Indian American physician and Democrat Dr. Amish Shah has made history by becoming the first Indian American to represent Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives. Shah, 48, defeated Republican Jay Feely, a former National Football League player endorsed by President Donald Trump, to win Arizona’s 1st Congressional District on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
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