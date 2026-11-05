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Fairbanks Morse Defense Unveils AutoHook for Fully Autonomous Vessel Recovery at EURONAVAL 2026
By Naval News Staff,2 days ago
Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) debuted AutoHook™ at EURONAVAL 2026 in Paris, a first-of-its-kind fully autonomous vessel recovery interface developed by FMD’s Norway-based business, Vestdavit. Fairbanks Morse Defense press release. AutoHook is a cornerstone capability in establishing a new standard for fully autonomous Launch and Recovery System (LARS) supporting...