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IUP EXEC DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS NAMED FELLOW OF APPALACHIAN LEADERSHIP INSTITUTIE
2 days ago
IUP’s executive director of Strategic Partnerships and External Affairs has been selected as a fellow of the Appalachian Leadership Institute. Dr. Christina Koren is one of three ALI Fellows from Pennsylvania. She will take part in an eight-month program, which is anchored by six multi-day seminars to be held across the Appalachian Region and will allow members to build effective economic and community development strategies, integrate their local assets into wider regional development strategies, and use new connections to forge strong regional partnerships.