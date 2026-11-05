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HGH receives the French Navy’s Perséus label for its SPYNEL-F Maritime Surveillance System
By Naval News Staff,2 days ago
HGH announced that its SPYNEL-F maritime surveillance system has been awarded the Perséus Label, a distinction recognizing innovative technologies tested in real-world conditions with the French Navy. HGH press release. The award recognizes an experiment conducted in January 2026, during which HGH’s SPYNEL-F system was tested aboard a French...