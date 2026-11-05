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Nate Leslie awarded 2027 Sinquefield Composition Prize
By Rosemary Frank,2 days ago
Award includes a scholarship and commission for a new work to premiere at the President’s Mizzou Arts Showcase. From his start in an 11-member high school band in rural Missouri, senior composition student Nate Leslie has built a musical voice that emphasizes power and presence. Now, the University of Missouri School of Music and Mizzou New Music Initiative have awarded Leslie the 2027 Sinquefield Composition Prize.