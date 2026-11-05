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Oregon Closes Record Wildfire Season After 210 Fires in Jackson and Josephine Counties
2 days ago
Oregon closed its 2026 wildfire season Wednesday after fires burned more than 2.5 million acres statewide, surpassing the previous record set just two years ago. In Southern Oregon, firefighters responded to 210 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties during a 166-day season that brought in an incident management team from Florida to take command of the East Evans Creek Fire.
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