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October in review: GLP-1 nutrition, pharma-grade supplements & Abbott spin-off
By Jolanda van Hal,2 days ago
GLP-1 companion nutrition and targeted women’s health innovations raise the bar for clinically backed supplements. CPHI Milan and SupplySide Global trade shows spotlighted pharma-grade nutraceutical standards, longevity, and microbiome science. Abbott plans a spin-off of its US$8.5 billion Nutrition division, at the same time global omega-3 supplies tighten. GLP-1...