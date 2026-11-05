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Chicago Cubs News: Alex Bregman, Javier Assad, hot stove, World Series memories
By Ashley MacLennan,2 days ago
Happy Thursday, everyone! Lighter day on the news front, but we still have some fun things to share, including some memories of the day 10 years ago Chicago celebrated their biggest win of all time, as well as an interview with Alex Bregman about the work that went into helping him win a Gold Glove. We also look at what’s going on with Javier Assad and what the Cubs next moves might be.