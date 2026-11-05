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‘I Was an NBA Referee For 13 Seasons - One Player Threatened Me in the Parking Lot After a Game’
By Alex Batt,2 days ago
Being an NBA referee comes with its fair share of pressure, heated exchanges, and confrontations with players. However, for former NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who was later at the centre of one of the biggest cheating scandals in sporting history, one incident went well beyond the usual arguments on the basketball court.