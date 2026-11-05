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A Victorian laboratory, a local history archive and a Croydon furniture shop are among the historic London sites now at risk of being lost
By Ed Cunningham,2 days ago
London is over two thousand years old – and you can trace much of that history in the city’s historic structures. From the 2,000-year-old remains of London Wall and the Tower of London’s White Tower (built in the 11th century) to St Paul’s Cathedral (completed in the 1710s) and the city’s many Victorian buildings, there’s no shortage of very old places to explore.