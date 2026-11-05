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How the Chicago Bears Are Controlling the Clock This Season
By Sarah DeNicolo,2 days ago
Our @thechicagosares explores how the Bears are successfully controlling the clock, with 3rd-down efficiency playing a role. One of the more notable aspects of the Chicago Bears’ performance this season has been their ability to control the clock. The Bears are averaging 35:26 in time of possession, putting together extended drives, consistently moving the chains, and giving opposing offenses fewer opportunities with the football.