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The Pollycrisis
By Longreads,2 days ago
London’s feral parakeets are an invasive species—but they are also beautiful, and David Wingrave takes the chance to linger on their nightly roost at Hither Green Cemetery before asking whether they should be here at all. As calls for culls grow—backed by fears of crop damage, disease, and pressure on native wildlife—he probes what we really know about the harm these birds cause. Along the way, he asks deeper questions: how we decide where an animal “belongs,” when (if ever) it becomes native, and why we are so uneasy about seeing bright green birds in London’s parks.