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Charles F. Porter, ‘Finding Faith’ Producer and ‘Wendell Scott: A Race Story’ Actor, Dies at 47
By Blexmedia,3 days ago
Charles F. Porter, the actor and producer known for starring as pioneering NASCAR driver Wendell Scott in ESPN’s Wendell Scott: A Race Story and producing Lifetime’s Finding Faith, died Monday at his home in Calabasas after an 17½-year battle with Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 47. His death was confirmed by his wife, Candice Tab-Porter.