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Local school district outlines immediate reductions, future cuts after levy fails
By WKRC,3 days ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Winton Woods City Schools has begun making spending cuts after voters rejected a 6.95-mill operating levy Tuesday, with changes affecting hiring, transportation support, student activities and school programs. Unofficial results showed 4,851 votes in favor and 6,080 against. The levy received 44.38% support. The district said...