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Interview With The Amazing Emily Palen Of “Knightress”
By Keith Clement,2 days ago
Freedom is our birthright. | La liberté est notre droit de naissance. KNIGHTRESS, a metal band based in Paris, is the brainchild of violinist, singer, pianist, and composer Emily Palen. She fuses crushing rhythms with searing rhythmic and lead violin, clean and extreme vocals, and consciousness theory, creating a new voice within the genre and redefining the role of the violin as a core foundational instrument in metal music.