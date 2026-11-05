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Care Plus NJ expands ARRIVE Together program in Bergen County
By ROI-NJ Staff(Bergen County),3 days ago
Care Plus NJ, a non-profit provider of integrated behavioral health and substance use disorder services, has expanded its ARRIVE Together program across Bergen County, strengthening partnerships between behavioral health professionals and local law enforcement to support individuals experiencing behavioral health crises. ARRIVE Together, which stands for Alternative Responses to Reduce...
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