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UAPB Emerging Scholars Leadership Institute partners with Clinton School students
By Special to the Commercial,2 days ago
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Emerging Scholars Leadership Institute (ESLI) is partnering with first-year Clinton School of Public Service students to evaluate student engagement, progression, and retention as well as identify strategies to strengthen the institute’s leadership development model. Clinton School students Candise McDonald, Joycelynne Williams,...