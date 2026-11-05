undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS EARN TMEA ALL-REGION BAND SPOTS
By Josh Blaschke,2 days ago
Brenham Junior High School band students had a strong showing at the Texas Music Educators Association’s (TMEA) All-Region Band auditions late last month in Cypress. Brenham competed against more than 1,000 students from Cypress, Spring Woods and Waller for a place in the TMEA All-Region Band. Only 30 percent of students who audition earn the honor.
1