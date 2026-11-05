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Mental Health Isn’t Funny: How Sketch Comedy Is Helping Communities Learn, Laugh, and Talk About Mental Health
By Donna Iadipaolo,2 days ago
Can sketch comedy help people better understand mental health? For local social worker, artist, and writer Kara Williams, the answer is yes. Her original production, “Mental Health Isn’t Funny,” recently enjoyed a sold-out run at Hear.say, offering audiences something unusual: an evening of laughter built around evidence-based mental health education. Rather than relying on lectures or clinical presentations, the production uses absurd characters, imaginative situations, and theatrical storytelling to make complex psychological concepts approachable while encouraging compassion and understanding.