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Broward Commuter Rail South Advances to Engineering Phase
By Jennifer McLawhorn, Managing Editor,2 days ago
The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) advanced Broward Commuter Rail South into the Engineering phase of its Capital Investment Grants (CIG) New Starts program. The FTA also identified $164 million in anticipated CIG funding for the project. According to Broward Commuter Rail, the funding commitment is “subject to completion of financial,...
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